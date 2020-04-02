Brenda Mendez (1978-2020)

Brenda Mendez, age 42, of Delta, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Brenda was a waitress for many years.

Brenda was born February 7, 1978 in Toledo, Ohio to the late William George and Margaret Economous. On May 24, 2009, Brenda married the love of her life, Daniel Mendez, and he survives. Brenda loved her family, and found great joy and pride in her children.

Brenda is survived by her husband; daughter, Deziree (Martin) Jacobs of Wauseon; son, Dominic Mendez of Maumee; son, Nicholas Jacobs of Fayette; and daughter, Izabella Mendez of Delta. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Economous.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Neekah Jacobs.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 1 PM at the Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Ohio. The family asks that all memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Animal Shelter in Brenda’s honor.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.