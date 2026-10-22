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SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Address Road Repairs, Township Lighting & Winter Preparations

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The Superior Township Board of Trustees held its regular meeting with Chairman Mike Trausch and trustees Dan Gillen and Jake Borton present. Cody Boyd and Fiscal Officer Vanessa Shepard were also in attendance. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

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