METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Passes Third Reading Of Marijuana Ordinance

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Monday, April 1st. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the previous meeting’s minutes.

Council first moved to recognize visitors Steve and Stacy Kessler, who were in attendance to discuss their recently purchased property.

Attached to the pair’s property is an alley that had been vacated by the village. It is listed on the deed but there is no legal documentation showing this, with any paper trail possibly being initiated bac...