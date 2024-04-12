Member School Principals Tour Four County Career Center

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERHILLTOP … Four County Career Center recently organized an Associate School Principal Tour, facilitated by Career & Technical Director Rick Bachman. Hilltop High School Principal, Steven Riley, had the opportunity to explore the career and technical labs during the tour and witness in-lab demonstrations by students from Hilltop who are enrolled at the Career Center. Shown in the Precision Machining & Robotics lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Principal Riley; Alex Stone (Precision Machining & Robotics); and Aidden Johnson (Law Enforcement & Security Tactics). NORTH CENTRAL … High School Principal, Greg Puthoff, had the opportunity to explore the career and technical labs during the tour and witness in-lab demonstrations by students from North Central who are enrolled at the Career Center. Shown in the Visual Art & Design lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Erin Caldwell (Visual Art & Design); Alizabeth Pilmore (Fire & Rescue); and Principal Puthoff. STRYKER … High School Principal, Dave Schultz, had the opportunity to explore the career and technical labs during the tour and witness in-lab demonstrations by students from Stryker who are enrolled at the Career Center. Shown in the Chef Training/Culinary Arts Management lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Brodie Campbell (Fire & Rescue); Principal Schultz; and Derek Whitlock (Chef Training). WAUSEON … High School Principal, Keith Leatherman, had the opportunity to explore the career and technical labs during the tour and witness in-lab demonstrations by students from Wauseon who are enrolled at the Career Center. Shown in the Visual Art & Design lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Jesse Rittichier (Precision Machining & Robotics); Principal Leatherman; and August Jennings (Visual Art & Design).