Michael E. Fisher (1949 – 2026)

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(Member Of Stryker American Legion Post #60)

Michael Eugene Fisher, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, at Sandstone Post Acute Care of Bryan, Ohio.

Mike was a 1967 graduate of Stryker High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War.

He was employed at Sauder Woodworking, Archbold, Ohio, as a forklift operator for over 36 years.

Mike was an avid NASCAR fan and a member of the Stryker American Legion Post #60 and the First Church of Christ, Bryan, Ohio.

Michael was born on Sept. 9, 1949, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Robert Eugene and Geraldine Joan (Clark) Fisher. He married Virginia Elaine Gambler on May 30, 1975, in Edon, Ohio, and she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jeffrey Fisher.

Visitation for Mike will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Burial and graveside military rites, presented by the Stryker American Legion Post #60 Honor Detail, will follow at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association or the American Cancer Society.

Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Fisher family. Online condolences may be given and the guest register signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com