Michigan Man Sentenced In Fulton County For Aggravated Menacing

Brent S. Pinkelman, age 53, of Jasper, MI, was convicted of one count of Attempted Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and one count of Aggravated Menacing.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Pinkelman did attempt to knowingly transport or have a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm is accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle and he did knowingly cause the victim to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to the victim or the property of the victim.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Brent 5. Pinkelman to 2 years of community control. He ordered Mr. Pinkelman to serve 60 days Iin CCNO; pay prosecution costs; pay a fine of $1,000; be assessed for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; not enter bars and/or taverns; submit to suspicionless searches; comply with a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew; have no contact with the victims; and not possess any firearms.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result In Mr. Brent S. Pinkelman serving 6 to 12 months in prison.