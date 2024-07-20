Montpelier Native & Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted Nominates Ohio Senator JD Vance For Vice Presidency

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Republican National Convention (RNC) took place last week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The convention, held every four years since 1856, takes place in order to select the republican nominee for President.

Thousands of delegates and alternates are selected by all of the 56 states and territories of the U.S. and each of them attend the event to select their party's nominee for President.

This year’s convention saw the selection of Donald J. Trump as the Republican Presidential Nominee. For some time now, ...