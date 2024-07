Jack Langwell, III, 34, of Swanton, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Gross Sexual Imposition. He had sexual contact with another, knowing that said sexual contact was offensive to them.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Langwell to 16 months in prison, and Mr. Langwell was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration for 15 years, with in-person verification annually-with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.