CHECK PRESENTATION … Mid-West Community Credit Union, which is a community focused bank, recently contributed $1,000 to Sanctuary Homeless Shelter. Pictured is Sibin Sam (left) Director of Operations at the Sanctuary Homeless Shelter accepting the donation from Christian Elden, Marketing Manager of MWC, along with Trisha Rath, wife of the new lead pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan and a volunteer at the Sanctuary Homeless Shelter. (PHOTO PROVIDED)