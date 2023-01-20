MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Holds Brief Meeting To Begin Year

The Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, January 9th. The organizational meeting took place first at 6:00 p.m. and began with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The board first moved to elect Mrs. Jones as the president of the board for 2023 along with Mr. Wieland as vice president of the board for 2023.

The following Organizational Consent Agenda Items were then approved by the board.

The establishment of a Board of Education Service Fund in the amount of $3,000.00.

The setting of meetings for 2023 as well as the setting of compensation for board members to $100.00 per meeting for 16 meetings.

Designated interest earned from several funds were returned to their funds of origin and David Chester was selected as the Legislative Liaison.

Both building presidents were selected as Superintendent Pro-Tem for 2023 before then moving to approve committee appointments and numerous authorizations.

The organizational meeting was then adjourned at 6:04 p.m. This led way for the regular meeting to begin at the same time.

Mr. Wyse proceeded to present the first semester bully report before the board moved to approve the following items as part of their consent agenda.

The minutes, financial statements and investments from the December 2022 meeting.

The 2023-2024 school calendar was then accepted before also accepting the retirement of Abbie Smith, effective May 30th, 2023.

Several donations were approved next before the board moved to adjourn at 6:05 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, February 13th at 6:00 p.m. in the library.