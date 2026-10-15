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MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Starts Search For New Treasurer, Approves Winter & Spring Coaches

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The Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools Board of Education meeting took place Monday, Oct. 12, in the school library.

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