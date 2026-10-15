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PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Industrial Electric Rate Reduction

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The Pioneer Village Council approved a price drop to the village’s large-power electric rate during a special meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 14. All council members except Brock Zuver were in attendance.

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