MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Hilltop High School Honored With Momentum Award

By: Anna Wozniak
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
anna@thevillagereporter.com
The Millcreek-West Unity Local Board of Education met at 6 p.m. on April 8, 2024. Present were Dawn Layman, Heather Jones, Brian Wieland, Randy Mahlman, and David Chester.
After the pledge of allegiance, Superintendent Jim Wyse shared that a county-wide assembly will be taking place the morning of May 7, 2024 for the 7th through 12th grades.
The assembly, taking place at Bryan High School, will see former NBA player Chris Herren speak on making good choices with regards to substance abuse.
He continued b...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!