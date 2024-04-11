MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Short Meeting Produces Updates On Several Projects

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Montpelier Village Council met Monday, April 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. In the absence of Molly Collert, Director of Finance Nikki Uribes was appointed as acting clerk to the council.

After the pledge of allegiance and a prayer, Arbor Day was discussed, with a proclamation then being made for April 19th in its honor.

An executive session was added to the agenda before it was approved, and then the minutes from their last meeting were approved, as were the March financial statements.

Mr. Motter informed everyone that Rep...