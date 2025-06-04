Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter Members Achieve High Honors At 97th Ohio State FFA Convention

NATIONAL AWARD RECOGNITION … Addison Smith received recognition for winning Division 1 Food Systems at the National Agriscience Fair.

OFFICER BOOKS & CDE AWARDS … Jordan Schaffner, Zakkary Cammack, and Libbie Baker received their Gold Rated Officer Awards. Zia Siegel received a plaque for winning the Middle School Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event and placed 1st in Division 1 Food Systems in Agriscience Fair.

STATE BAND … Ayden Bennett participated in the State FFA Band.

STATE FFA DEGREES … Conner Sanders, Jordan Schaffner, and Levi Cox received their State FFA Degrees.

By: Zakk Cammack

MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY FFA REPORTER

On Wednesday, April 30th, eleven chapter members of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter traveled to Columbus for Ohio’s 97th State FFA Convention and Expo.

The convention began on Thursday, May 1st and the chapter members began the day with the First General Session of the convention where Brooke Moreland received the chapter’s recognition for Charitable Giving.

This award is given by the State FFA to chapters that have donated over $500 to an individual in need or charitable organization throughout the year. During this session, Nicki Joiner was the keynote speaker.

Nicki spoke on perseverance and personal growth. After the session ended, Levi Cox and Brooke Moreland attended the Ohio Delegates session where they voted on the 25-26 Ohio FFA Officer Team and discussed state agenda material.

The rest of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA members ate lunch at the North Market where they were able to try food from all over the world before heading to Anthony Thomas Chocolates for the afternoon.

At the chocolate factory, members learned how chocolate was made and processed in addition to different marketing and business strategies that have made the company successful over the years.

The group then attended the Third General Session of the Ohio FFA Convention and Expo to cheer on Addison Smith being recognized for placing 1st in Division 1 Food Systems at the National Agriscience Fair last November.

The group also heard from National FFA Secretary, Luke Jennings, who was the Ohio FFA President last year! After the session members headed to Activate, a virtual reality center, where they were placed in groups to complete team-building challenges. Activate was a highlight of the trip!

Friday, May 2nd was a very busy day for chapter members at the convention center. They began their day with band and choir practice and the Fourth General Session.

Libbie Baker was recognized for her Gold Rated Secretary’s Book, Jordan Schaffner was recognized for his Gold Rated Treasurer’s Book, and Zakkary Cammack was recognized for his Gold Rated Reporter’s Book at the session.

Zia Siegel was also recognized for placing 1st individually in the Middle School Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event that took place at the end of March.

At the end of the Fourth Session, Zia Siegel, who found out she was in the Top 4 in her Agriscience Fair category at the beginning of April and learned her final placing on stage.

Zia received 1st place in Division 1 Food Systems and is eligible for the National Agriscience Fair! She will be submitting her application in June and will find out if she has placed in the top ten nationally in August.

After practicing with band mates, our State FFA Band member, Ayden Bennett, performed at Session 5A. Also at this session Anna Moeller, 2024-2025 Ohio FFA State President, gave her retiring presidential address, and three Millcreek-West Unity FFA members received their State FFA Degrees: Levi Cox, Conner Sanders, and Jordan Schaffner.

The Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter was proud of these members and the honor of receiving this coveted degree!

Ayden then finished out the chapter member’s time at the 97th State FFA Convention by playing with the State FFA Band and Choir members who gave a musical presentation before the last session of the convention.