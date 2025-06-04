Mary Juarez Of NLG Ministries Shares Pro-Life Talk In Defiance

PRESS RELEASE – Mary Juarez, of Never Let Go Ministries of Edgerton, shared a different part of her life story at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Defiance, Ohio on May 27. Mary gave the story of her birth, and how she was placed for adoption after being born in Cleveland, Ohio.

Her parents, Cletus and Virginia Cape of Edgerton, adopted Mary at the age of 8 months old. She had a one-and a half year-old brother waiting on her. That is when Mary went to Edgerton Ohio to begin her new life.

She grew up, was married, and became the mother of three children. That marriage later ended in divorce, and years later, she married Victor Juarez. They just celebrated their 29th anniversary in May.

Her story Thursday evening also included the part of her losing her son Marjoe, to a drug overdose in 2010, and her journey of grief began, along with the birth of Never Let Go Ministries.

She brought along a posterboard of pictures of her adopted parents, and her brother whom she was raised with, and also pictures of her biological mother, and her two younger biological brothers whom she found many years later in life, whom she still keeps in touch with.

She never met her birth mother, although she dreamed of thanking her someday for the gift of her life.

Mary tied her faith into every aspect of her presentation, saying it was the faith that she was raised with that gave her the strength to get through the tough times in her life. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Edgerton 1-8 grades, and continued her journey of faith as she grew older. She said that having parents who depended on God for everything gave her a strong sense of what faith can mean on the journey of life.

Mary wrapped up the talk by pointing to the board saying that if her birth mother had not given her up for adoption, the rest of the pictures on the board would not be there, including her children, grandchildren, “God’s rainbow and My Dream”, a book she published in 2005, and also Never Let Go Ministries.

Mary says she will be pro-life forever, and thanks God everyday for the gift of her life! Mary is willing to speak to any group about her adoption story.