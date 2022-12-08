Millcreek-West Unity FFA Competes In Professional Skill Events & Volunteers In Community

22-23 FFA OFFICER TEAM … The Millcreek-West Unity FFA 2022-2023 FFA Officer Team competed in the Advanced Parliamentary Procedure LDE on November 17th. Members are: Alora Siegel, Abby Ausin, Joscelyn Layman, Levi Cox, Ingrid Hoffman, Brooke Moreland, Shealyn Brown, Olivia Rossman. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

By: Shealyn Brown

MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY FFA REPORTER

On November 1st three of our FFA members competed in the Williams County Job Interview Leadership Development Event.

Zakkary Cammack, Brooke Moreland, and Lakota Siegel developed a cover letter and resume, filled out an employment application, completed a job interview, and wrote a follow-up letter based on their interviews to compete with other members from across the county.

Lakota placed 1st in Division 1 – Freshmen and Zakkary was 3rd. Brooke placed 1st in Division 2 – Sophomores.

Lakota and Brooke then advanced to the District 1 Job Interview LDE on November 8th to compete against FFA members from across the other 7 counties in our district.

Lakota placed 2nd in Division 1 – Freshmen and Brooke placed 2nd in Division 2 – Sophomores.

On November 7th, five of our members, Austin Ankney, Zakkary Cammack, Levi Cox, Sam Cox, and Hope Potts, traveled to Elmwood High School for a State Leadership Workshop lead by three members of the State FFA Officer Team.

They learned about teamwork and leadership, then enjoyed pizza with other FFA members from across the district.

November 12th, seven of our members and Miss Frey volunteered at the West Unity Lion’s Club Feather Party Bingo.

At the Feather Party Bingo, members helped the Lion’s Club members collect Bingo tickets and hand out prizes to participants.

FFA members included: Zakkary Cammack, Levi Cox, Sam Cox, Aaden Judy, Hope Potts, Olivia Rossman, and Lakota Seigel.

ELMWOOD LEADERSHIP NIGHT … FFA members-Levi Cox, Austin Ankney, Zakk Cammack, Sam Cox, and Hope Potts attend the leadership night at Elmwood High School.

The Advanced Parliamentary Procedure team consisted of the 2022-2023 FFA Officer team of Abby Austin, Shealyn Brown, Levi Cox, Ingrid Hoffman, Joscelyn Layman, Brooke Moreland, Olivia Rossman, Alora Seigel.

They competed in the Williams County Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event on November 17th and placed 1st in county competition.

The Parliamentary Procedure event requires participants to complete a 25 question test on their knowledge of parliamentary procedure and then perform a 12-minute or less mock meeting applying the rules of parliamentary law.

The chapter looks forward to December activities which include a Hilltop Pantry Can Drive, hosting the Ohio State FFA President, Aubrey Schwartz, and the annual FFA Officer Outing.