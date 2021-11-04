Millcreek-West Unity FFA Has Eventful October

MWU FFA AT NATIONAL CONVENTION (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

October began with a bang for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter. It started on October 1st as the chapter first learned that two of its’ FFA members placed in the top three in their division in the National Agriscience Fair competition and would be honored on stage at the National FFA Convention and Expo at the end of the month.

Also, that evening chapter members participated in the Hilltop Homecoming Parade and Ceremonies. Four FFA members marched in the Homecoming Parade and represented the chapter in the festivities as the football team faced Edon.

Also, chapter members were selected to participate in the Homecoming Ceremonies as part of the Homecoming Court. Libbie Baker was selected as Freshman Attendant, Bryce Buehrer as Senior Attendant, and Alex Horton as the 2021 Homecoming Queen.

On October 7th, the Animal and Plant and Advanced Animal Science classes, along with the Biology class traveled to Wauseon and Pettisville for fieldtrips at Rupp Seeds, Inc, and Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery.

At Rupp Seeds, Inc., Sheri Fry and Bill Hollingsworth shared with students the science of plant genetics, selection, and management. While visiting Turkeyfoot Creek Creamer, Dell Burkholder explained the science and management behind a goat dairy and cheese making. These two business did a wonderful job helping bring classroom studies to the real world!

Seven chapter members competed in the District One Dairy Evaluation Career Development Event on October 14th at Sunnyville Dairy in Deshler, OH.

To their delight, the team of Lana Baker, Leanna Baker, Libbie Baker, Taryn Gillespie, Brian Guillen, Jordan Schaffner, and Alora Siegel placed 1st with Leanna placing 1st, Jordan 4th, Taryn 5th and Alora 6th individually!

November 20th, the Matt Siegel family harvested the Millcreek-West Unity FFA soybean crop, which was grown on land donated by Rimm Kleen Systems with soybeans donated by Kevin Miller, Rupp Seeds, Inc. dealer.

The plot yielded 88 bushels and was sold at Gerald Grain Center in Archbold. The profits earned from this, go to support FFA members throughout the year as they travel to conferences and conventions.

Also, helping make the field productive this year was the Jonathon Wyse family who donated cover crop and planted the beans in the spring, and the Wilbur-Ellis company who donated their time spraying the field. The Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter would like to thank all of these individuals and companies for all of their support!

At the end of the month, six members attended the 2021 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, IN.

Starting on October 26th, members toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, attended the first general session hosted by National FFA President Doster Harper, and listened to speakers USDA Secretary, Tom Vilsack, and Keynote Speaker, Courtenay DeHoff.

They finished the night by solving an escape room game of Clue at Breakout Games of Indy. The following day, October 27th, members started the day at Hunter’s Honey Farm learning about bee keeping and honey harvesting.

They then went to the 2nd General Session where Brooke Moreland learned her found out her final placing of 3rd Overall in Divison 1 Environmental Systems National Agriscience Fair! Her project was entitled “Phosphates and Nitrates in Harrison Lake and Mill Creek”.

To end the evening, the members attended The Beef and Boards Production of “The Phantom of the Opera”.

Friday October 29th, concluded the National FFA Convention and Expo for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter. That morning they took a guided tour of the newly restored Coca-Cola Bottling Company in the Bottleworks District.

They then attended the 6th General Session where Ian Hoffman received 2nd place in Division 5 Social Systems with his National Agriscience Fair Project “Agriculturalists Perceptions of Mental Health Resources”!

Looking forward to November, chapter members will be participating in Job Interview contests and Parliamentary Procedure contests, volunteering at the West Unity Lion’s Club Feather Party, and annual fruit sale items will arrive at the end of the month!

MWU FFA DAIRY TEAM … The Dairy Evaluation Team poses with a Holstein calf. Taryn Gillespie, Brian Guillen, Alora Siegel, Lana Baker, Leanna Baker, Libbie Baker, Jordan Schaffner.

MWU FFA AT INDY MOTOR SPEEDWAY … Ingrid Hoffman, Brooke Moreland, Alora Siegel, Julia Schuurman, Olivia Rossman and Ian Hoffman visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.