Edon’s Thad Howard Selected As Four County Student Of The Month

STUDENT OF THE MONTH … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Thad Howard from Edon High School as Student of the Month.

Thad is the son of Christopher and Jackie Howard and is a senior in the Computer Design/3D Modeling program at the Career Center. Thad was nominated by his instructor, Mrs. Rohrs.

He is a member of Skills USA, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Thad graduates, he plans to attend college and major in computer aided drafting.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.