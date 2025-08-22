Millcreek-West Unity FFA Members To Be Awarded At National FFA Convention & Expo

INGRID HOFFMAN

PRESS RELEASE – In July, more than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. met virtually to determine which FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2025 National FFA Agriscience Fair and also approved candidates for the American FFA Degree.

At the beginning of August, it was announced that three Millcreek-West Unity FFA members will be among those receiving awards at the National FFA Convention and Expo this October 29 to November 1 in Indianapolis, IN.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a key competition that is part of the annual National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

To qualify, FFA members working as individuals or teams in grades 7 through 12 are required to conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture or food science industries and win their state’s FFA agriscience fair.

Individuals or teams compete in one of six categories – animal systems; environmental services/natural resource systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social science – in six divisions – individuals in grades 7-8, teams grades 7-8, individuals grades 9-10, teams grades 9-10, individuals in grades 11-12, and teams grades 11-12.

First-place winners in each state qualified for the national pre-qualifying judging. The panel of judges reviewed entries and selected a maximum of 10 in each category and division to move on to the national competition.

Zia Siegel, of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter, was named a national finalist in the Food Products and Processing Systems category in Division 1 of the competition.

She will be interviewed virtually for her final placing among the top 10 projects in the nation in Division 1 Food Products and Processing Systems on September 17th.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year, over 5,200 American Degrees will be awarded.

Sam Cox and Ingrid Hoffman, of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter, will be two of those awarded their American FFA Degree at the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo on November 1, 2025.

Sponsored by Bayer, Cargill, Case IH, John Deere, Rabobank, and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned at least $10,000 or earned at least $2,000 and worked at least 2,250 hours outside of class time through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business, hold a professional position as an employee, or conduct research.

Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through the completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate.