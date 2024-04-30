Millcreek-West Unity Foundation Awards $5,000 Grant To Brady Township

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERRESPECT THE PAST … The Millcreek-West Unity Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to Brady Township for phase two of Rings Cemetery improvements. Started in June of 2023, the community group, “Respect the Past,” has been using funds to clean and repair tombstones in a non-active graveyard, home to many veterans. This new grant will allow the group to continue their work and pay for supplies and contract labor to dig and set footers, and refurbish, restore, and purchase plaques to honor these heroes. Pictured during the check presentation are left to right Brady Township Trustees Jim Eisel and Willie Grime, Millcreek-West Unity Foundation Board Member Lew Hilkert, Rings Cemetery Coordinator Marilyn Royal, and Brady Township Trustee Tim Nofziger.