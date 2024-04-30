Special Fishing Regulations Set At Lake La Su An Wildlife Area

FINDLAY, Ohio – Fisheries biologists with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife have set the special fishing regulations for this year at La Su An Wildlife Area in Williams County. The area is open to fishing from Friday, May 3 until Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Fishing is permitted on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset during the open season.

Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is closed to fishing at all other times. Reservations are not needed to fish the lakes on Lake La Su An Wildlife Area. All vehicles are required to park in a designated parking space.

The sunfish daily limit is 15, with no more than five fish of 8 inches or longer. Largemouth bass have an 18-inch minimum length requirement and a five fish daily limit.

Channel catfish have a two fish daily bag limit. Daily limits are posted on site and are in effect area wide. Anglers may only catch up to one daily limit for a species regardless of how many lakes are fished.

All other statewide fishing regulations apply to the area’s lakes. Anglers are also reminded that no fish may be used as bait on the area.

These regulations have been designed by Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists to continue the tradition of quality bluegill fishing on the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area lakes.

The Division of Wildlife accomplishes this by limiting the number of days the lakes are open to fishing and the number of sunfish that anglers take home each day.

For more information and a map of fishing access locations, visit the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area page at wildohio.gov. The Division of Wildlife wants to help new and experienced anglers make the most of their outdoor adventures.

Visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community page for information on getting started, fishing tips and tricks, and delicious wild game recipes.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.