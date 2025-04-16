Missing Northwest Ohio Elderly Man Rescued Near Auglaize River

Ottawa, Ohio – April 14, 2025 – A 73-year-old man with dementia was safely rescued after being reported missing in Putnam County on the evening of April 14.

The man was found stuck in the mud near the Auglaize River, approximately a third of a mile from his last known location.

According to an initial press release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a woman approached an Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant on patrol at 8:17 p.m., reporting that her family member had left home and had not been seen for an extended period. Family members had searched familiar locations without success.

The Ohio State Patrol contacted its aviation unit for assistance, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office dispatched Kalida Fire Department personnel, deputies, and a drone operator to aid in the search.

Due to the river’s proximity, additional boat resources were deployed from fire departments in Continental, Fort Jennings, and Gilboa.

At 9:13 p.m., a deputy and firefighter located the man stuck in the mud near the riverbank. Despite the challenging conditions, the man was awake and alert.

After nearly 20 minutes of coordinated efforts, he was extracted and transported to EMS for evaluation. He suffered only minor injuries.

Sheriff Brian Siefker commended the coordinated efforts of all responders, including the Kalida Fire Department, Continental Fire Department, Fort Jennings Fire Department, Gilboa Fire Department, Elite Drone Services, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“This rescue demonstrates the importance of teamwork and quick action in ensuring the safety of our community members,” said Siefker.

The man’s family expressed their gratitude to the first responders for their dedication and professionalism in bringing him to safety.

For updates on this story and other local news, visit The Village Reporter online.