Stryker Depot Museum Opens Doors For Spring & Summer Visits

Have you ever wanted to visit the Museum at the Stryker Depot (203 N. Depot Street, Stryker) but could never find a time when we were open? Great news — for the month of May and part of June, we are scheduling several days when we will be open to the public.

Every Thursday afternoon from May 7th through June 18th, we will be open from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. In addition, we will be open on Sunday afternoons May 3rd, May 17th, and June 7th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

This is in conjunction with The Fulton County Visitors Bureau, America 250, and the Yellowstone Trail. Stop in and check out our collection of Stryker memorabilia and pictures. We are also open by appointment for larger groups to visit.

State Route 2 in Lucas, Fulton, and Williams County is part of the Yellowstone Trail, which crosses the United States from coast to coast. Locations along the trail are encouraged to promote tourism in their communities.

The Fulton County Visitors Bureau will be celebrating Barney Oldfield Day on June 20, 2026, and the festivities kick off May 1st, encouraging guests to explore participating businesses and museums along the Yellowstone Trail from Bryan, Ohio to Holland, Ohio.

Pit passes will be available at area businesses listing destinations to explore. These passes can be stamped at any participating venue and turned in June 20th for a chance at prizes to be given away.

More information can be found at www.visitfultoncounty.com and www.museumoffultoncounty.org.

(Information provided)