Mac Lynn Oberlin (1926 – 2026)

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Mac Lynn enjoyed a 100th birthday party at the church this year, surrounded by the family and many visitors from the community. He was a gentle, fun-loving person, and was witty and pleasant until his final days. He was a lifetime member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, now Cornerstone Church of Hamilton.
He is survived by his sons, Steve (Cindi) Oberlin of Angola, Neal (Kris) Oberlin of Hamilton and Randy (Terri) Oberlin of Hamilton; eight grandchildren, Amy Oberlin, Tina (Jason) Smyth, Michael (Nikki) Oberlin, Jenni Oberlin, Jessi Oberlin, Jason Oberlin, Tracy Oberlin, and Ben Lockwood; seven great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Dawson, Paige, Maddie, Dylan, Macy, and Jack; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ava and Hayden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy on September 17, 2021, his son, Gary, and granddaughter, Katie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Cornerstone Church of Hamilton, 7780 S. Wayne Street, Hamilton with Pastor Jack Smith officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in the church, preceding the service. Private interment will be made in Hamilton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.