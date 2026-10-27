Mac Lynn Oberlin (1926 – 2026)

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(Operated Shadeview Farms) Mac Lynn Oberlin, 100, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Mac Lynn was born June 14, 1926, the only child of Basil and Merti (Lemmon) Oberlin. He married Patsy L. Rohleder on July 22, 1950, in Wakarusa, Indiana, and they were blessed with four sons. Mac and Patsy lived on a farm on Bellefontaine Road, north of Hamilton while raising their children, and retired to a home at Ball Lake. Mac Lynn worked on the family farm from an early age. He graduated from Hamilton High School and an ag program at Purdue University. He operated Shadeview Farms and he and Patsy enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida. For many years, they vacationed in Canada in the summer with family and friends. Later, the family camped together at Pokagon State Park every year in mid-June to celebrate Mac Lynn’s birthday and Father’s Day.

Mac Lynn enjoyed a 100th birthday party at the church this year, surrounded by the family and many visitors from the community. He was a gentle, fun-loving person, and was witty and pleasant until his final days. He was a lifetime member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, now Cornerstone Church of Hamilton.

He is survived by his sons, Steve (Cindi) Oberlin of Angola, Neal (Kris) Oberlin of Hamilton and Randy (Terri) Oberlin of Hamilton; eight grandchildren, Amy Oberlin, Tina (Jason) Smyth, Michael (Nikki) Oberlin, Jenni Oberlin, Jessi Oberlin, Jason Oberlin, Tracy Oberlin, and Ben Lockwood; seven great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Dawson, Paige, Maddie, Dylan, Macy, and Jack; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ava and Hayden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy on September 17, 2021, his son, Gary, and granddaughter, Katie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Cornerstone Church of Hamilton, 7780 S. Wayne Street, Hamilton with Pastor Jack Smith officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in the church, preceding the service. Private interment will be made in Hamilton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.