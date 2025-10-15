Montpelier Athletics Receives Donations From Rotary Club

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DONATION … Montpelier Rotary welcomed some very special guests at a recent meeting. Coach Brandon Shoup brought the Montpelier High School men’s golf team. The team placed 2nd at Sectionals, 8th at Districts. The team also broke several school records this season. Coach Shoup, Athletic Director Joe Brigle and Superintendent Travis Lichty also accepted several donations from the Montpelier Rotary Club – for the Athletic Hall of Fame and 1,000 points board (basketball) at the school. Pictured (Left to Right): Coach Shoup, AD Brigle, Club President Chuck Moore and Superintendent Lichty.