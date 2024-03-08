MONTPELIER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Chamber Banquet Sees Citizen & Business Of The Year Awarded

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBUSINESS OF THE YEAR … The Thompson-Geesey Funeral Homes family were proud to accept the Business of the Year award, presented by Kelly Bigger.

The Montpelier Chamber of Commerce had a big night on March 5th, as they greeted everyone at their annual banquet.

This year saw many different people speaking, with Police Chief Dan McGee serving as emcee. Social hour began at 5 p.m., with Pastor Mary Be...