Montpelier Class Of 1976 Celebrates 50th Reunion

50TH CLASS REUNION … From left to right, back row: Pat Oxender, Ric Buntain, Jim Buldas, Rick Reichle, Susan McGowen, Renell (Simmons) Lloyd, Deb (Arkwright) Fuller, Mike Davis, John Cameron, Craig Sipe, Kathy (Moore) Rowan. Front row: Darold Moore, Shirley (Fry) Reichle, Cheryl (Mercer) McCarty, Tammy (Rockey) Shuman, Susan (Richmond) Bible, Pat (Steinke) Eisel and Cassie Payne. PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
EVENING REUNION EVENT … Steve Haines, Mike Hurd, Pat Oxender, Tracy Banks, Craig Sipe, Roger Dietch, Deb (Arkwright) Fuller, Lee Grant, Ric Buntain, Jeff Shepherd, Mike Davis. Middle row: Lexy (Henry) Robson, Frank Dewitt, Marty Bible, Susan (Richmond) Bible, Pat (Steinke) Eisel, Beth (Oberlin) Sobnosky, Susan (Cobb) McGowen, Renell (Simmons) Lloyd, Darold Moore. Row 3: Kathy (Moore) Rowan, Deb Fisher, Cheryl (Mercer) McCarty, Cassie Payne, Pam (Rupp) Cross, Cindi (Nemire) Byers, Shirley (Fry) Reichle, Tammy (Rockey) Shuman, Peg Buda, John Cameron.
SILLY CLASS OF 1976 … Our class is silly!
Press Release – The Montpelier Class of 1976 had their 50th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12. On Friday, several attended a tailgate party, then to the Locos’ football game with Erie Mason where the Locos won! On Saturday afternoon, John Cameron got a group together and played golf at Patriot Hills in Montpelier while Mike Davis led a tour to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. The evening event was at Venue 401 on Brown Road, Montpelier, with a great meal catered by Caleb Moore, trophies were awarded for golf and silliness, and the night was filled with catching up and much laughter.