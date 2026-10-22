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Montpelier Class Of 1976 Celebrates 50th Reunion

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Members of the Montpelier Class of 1976 pose with a 50th Class Reunion banner

50TH CLASS REUNION … From left to right, back row: Pat Oxender, Ric Buntain, Jim Buldas, Rick Reichle, Susan McGowen, Renell (Simmons) Lloyd, Deb (Arkwright) Fuller, Mike Davis, John Cameron, Craig Sipe, Kathy (Moore) Rowan. Front row: Darold Moore, Shirley (Fry) Reichle, Cheryl (Mercer) McCarty, Tammy (Rockey) Shuman, Susan (Richmond) Bible, Pat (Steinke) Eisel and Cassie Payne. PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

 

Montpelier Class of 1976 members gather for a group photo at their 50th reunion

EVENING REUNION EVENT … Steve Haines, Mike Hurd, Pat Oxender, Tracy Banks, Craig Sipe, Roger Dietch, Deb (Arkwright) Fuller, Lee Grant, Ric Buntain, Jeff Shepherd, Mike Davis. Middle row: Lexy (Henry) Robson, Frank Dewitt, Marty Bible, Susan (Richmond) Bible, Pat (Steinke) Eisel, Beth (Oberlin) Sobnosky, Susan (Cobb) McGowen, Renell (Simmons) Lloyd, Darold Moore. Row 3: Kathy (Moore) Rowan, Deb Fisher, Cheryl (Mercer) McCarty, Cassie Payne, Pam (Rupp) Cross, Cindi (Nemire) Byers, Shirley (Fry) Reichle, Tammy (Rockey) Shuman, Peg Buda, John Cameron.

 

Montpelier Class of 1976 members pose for a silly photo at their 50th reunion

SILLY CLASS OF 1976 … Our class is silly!

Press Release – The Montpelier Class of 1976 had their 50th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12. On Friday, several attended a tailgate party, then to the Locos’ football game with Erie Mason where the Locos won! On Saturday afternoon, John Cameron got a group together and played golf at Patriot Hills in Montpelier while Mike Davis led a tour to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. The evening event was at Venue 401 on Brown Road, Montpelier, with a great meal catered by Caleb Moore, trophies were awarded for golf and silliness, and the night was filled with catching up and much laughter.

 

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