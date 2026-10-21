Wauseon First Christian Church To Serve 146th Chicken Pie Supper Nov. 4

Press Release – On Wednesday, November 4, the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Wauseon will once again host its annual Chicken Pie Supper. This is the 146th year for this delicious tradition which began in 1879 with a fried chicken dinner for 40 and has been held every year since except 1943, when it was cancelled due to sugar rationing, and 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event has grown and changed over the years to become a generous homemade meal served to over 700 people.

The dinner continues to include homemade chicken pie and gravy, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, cranberry salad, and assorted homemade dessert pies.

Serving in 2026 will be drive thru only, available in the church parking lot beginning at 4:30 p.m. until sold out. Please enter the parking lot off Oak Street.

The public is cordially invited to enjoy this special tradition. The church is located at 129 East Elm Street in Wauseon across from the post office.