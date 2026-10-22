Northwest State To Host Free Veterans Luncheon Nov. 10

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

KEYNOTE SPEAKER … Retired Maj. Brad Glanz of the Ohio Air National Guard will be the keynote speaker.

ARCHBOLD – Northwest State Community College invites area veterans to a complimentary Veterans Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

A social hour starts at 11 a.m., and the program begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium on the college’s Archbold campus.

The college currently has approximately 320 student-veterans pursuing coursework, credentialing, certificates or associate degrees.

College President Todd Hernandez, a U.S. Navy veteran, will open the event with welcoming remarks. The keynote speaker will be retired Maj. Brad Glanz of the Ohio Air National Guard, 180th Fighter Wing, Toledo Air National Guard Base.

Northwest State alum Tina Mae and accompanying musician Rebecca Darling will provide the musical entertainment.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Friday, Nov. 6, to Katrina Adams in the Northwest State Foundation office at 419.267.1392 or kadams@NorthwestState.edu.