Montpelier @ Edgerton Varsity Girls Basketball

Montpelier 60 Edgerton 55

EDGERTON – Three players were in double figures for Montpelier (1-1) topped by 15 from Jada Uribes in a 60-55 win at Edgerton.

Kelsie Bumb and Meara McGee joined Uribes in double digits with 14 apiece.

Edgerton’s (0-3) Alivia Farnham led all scorers by dropping 27 points in the loss.

MONTPELIER (60) – Bumb 14; Hillard 5; Humbarger 0; McGee 14; Grime 0; Taylor 8; Hopper 4; Uribes 15; Totals: 19-2-16 – 60

EDGERTON (55) – Ritter 0; Gerschutz 0; Smith 7; Stark 9; Cape 4; Stuut 2; Farnham 27; Warner 1; Everetts 5; Totals: 13-6-11 – 55

Montpelier 19 14 14 13 – 60

Edgerton 18 13 9 15 – 55

Junior Varsity: Montpelier, 20-17

