Montpelier Elementary School Announces First Quarter Little Loco Leaders

The Montpelier Elementary School recently had their first quarter Loco Leader assembly for Grades 3-6 on November 3, 2023. During this assembly, they recognized students who have had perfect attendance, honor roll (All 3 with a 90% or higher) and 2 “Loco Leader” awards from each grade level. The Loco Leader awards are given by the teachers and given to students that they feel are Responsible, Respectful and Safe.