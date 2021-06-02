Montpelier Elementary School Holds Final Little Loco Leaders Assembly Of School Year

KK/KINDERGARTEN … Front Row (left to right)—Brandi Massey, Ava Collert, Brody Clifford, Beau Gambler, Nora Brancheau, Paisley Geren.

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of May on May 20, 2021. The word of the month was “determination,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for setting goals and being determined to reach the goals. Never give up, even when it is difficult.

Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well. The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, Elmo’s Pizza, Lassus, Ring’s Pharmacy, and Sanholtz-McKarns.

3rd grade through 6th grade students were also recognized for their positive actions related to the word of the month. These students were given a ticket as a “Loco Leader” every time they were recognized by a staff member at the school.

At the end of each month, one student from each classroom is drawn and they are given a prize that is donated to the school by Lassus, Elmo’s Pizza, Kommon Kravings, and Saneholtz-McKarns.

The 4th quarter Loco Leader assembly was held on Monday, May 24th, 2021. During this assembly, students recognized were on the honor roll, had perfect attendance, and two “Loco Leaders” from each grade that are chosen by the teachers for being Respectful, Responsible and Safe. End of year awards were also distributed.

1ST GRADE … Front Row (left to right)—Hayden Hildebrandt, Cole Ortega, Jedidiah Brink, Audra Souza, Aidan Hannaford, Brayzin Bell, Isaiah Reed, Corbyn Muehlfeld, Athena Bennett.

2ND GRADE … Front Row (left to right)—Elli Fitzcharles, Hazel Maag, Cashe Thomas, Keegan Smith, Kentley Currier, Tyberius Michael, Khole Gigax.

K-2 TOP BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right)—Maci Gibbs, Alexx Belcher, Madelyn Whitaker, Loulee Griffith. Back Row (left to right)—Slade Farley, Jaxon Funk, Brantley Doan, Brady Myers, Colton Bishop.

KG TOP BUCKET FILLERS … Front row (left to right)-CJ Owen, Nora Brancheau, Loulee Griffith, Brantley Tomaszweski.

IST GRADE … Front row (left to right) – Bailey Shankster, Brady Myers, Zyi York, Maggie Oates.

2ND GRADE … Front row (left to right) – Jason Gearig, Ralphy Bohnlein, Blake Moore, Ty Michael.

3RD-6TH BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – Peightyn Black, Dakota Fox, Willow Hickling, Kamille Burk, Lilly Owen, Charlotte Frank. Back Row (left to right) – Olivia Kannel, Zara Fry, Genevieve Repp, Nash Miller, Kamron Sisco, Madison Cass.

3RD GRADE LOCO LEADERS … Front Row (left to right)-Andre Haynes, Eva Belcher, Nolan Gibbs.

4TH GRADE LOCO LEADERS … Front Row (left to right) – Syhara Black, Nehamiah Brink.

5TH GRADE LOCO LEADERS … Front Row (left to right) – Ashlyn Harter, Kailyn Tomaszewski, Ethan Moor.

6TH GRADE LOCO LEADERS … Front Row (left to right) – Olivia Kannel, Landen Dilley.

3RD GRADE HONOR ROLL … Front Row (left to right) – Haylee Nowak, Braxton Shankster, Grace Saneholtz, Willow Hickling, Jayce Feeney, Brycen Champada, Kamille Burk. Back Row (left to right) – Natalie Strobel, Lilly Owen, Kinley Bechtol, Libbey Brigle, Nolan Gibbs, Dawson Fedderke, Jordan Brown.

4TH GRADE HONOR ROLL … Front Row (left to right)-Breelynn Shankster, Rowen Saneholtz, Isaac Owen, Christian Nofzinger, Tyce Fleurkens, Will Friend.

5TH GRADE HONOR ROLL … Front Row (left to right)-Tyler Lockwood, James Hickling, Luke Dennison. Back Row (left to right)-Chance Otto, Ashlyn Harter, Morgan Bechtol, Bailey Abrams, Aislinn McGee.

6TH GRADE HONOR ROLL … Front Row (left to right)-Henna Vela, Payten Hall, Hannah Martin, Olivia Kannel.

3RD GRADE ALL A HONOR ROLL … Front Row (left to right) – Braxton Shankster, Kinley Bechtol.

4TH GRADE ALL A HONOR ROLL … Front Row (left to right) – Tyce Fleurkens.

5TH GRADE ALL A HONOR ROLL … Front Row (left to right) – Aislinn McGee, Tyler Lockwood.

3RD GRADE TOP BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – Lilly Wernsing, Bentley May, Kamille Burk, Libbey Brigle, Lilly Owen.

4TH GRADE TOP BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – Alea Hutchins, Cianna Shoup, Breelynn Shankster.

5TH GRADE TOP BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – Aislinn McGee, Mason Brown, Tyler Lockwood, Chance Otto.

6TH GRADE TOP BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – Olivia Thompson, Ileannah Taylor, Olivia Kannel.