Montpelier Elementary School Holds October Little Loco Leaders Assembly

1ST GRADE … Front Row (left to right)— Perrin Reed, Addysen Doner. Back Row (left to right)—Malorie Rose, Maggie Rosendaul, Solomon Frank. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of October on October 27, 2021.

The word of the month was “Empathy,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for showing empathy toward others.

Students were taught by our school counselor, Ms. Anderson about what it means to understand how someone else is feeling and to also think about how a situation would make them feel.

When we show empathy for others, we are giving respect. Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well.

The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, Elmo’s Pizza, Lassus Handy Dandy, McDonald’s, and Cookies on Demand.

3rd grade through 6th grade students are also recognized for their positive actions related to the word of the month. These students are given a ticket as a “Loco Leader” every time they are recognized by a staff member at the school.

At the end of each month, one student from each classroom is drawn and they are given a prize that is donated to the school by Elmo’s Pizza, Lassus Handy Dandy, and McDonald’s.

Also held was the quarterly assembly for Grades 3-6 on November 12, 2021. During this assembly, students are recognized who have had perfect attendance, honor roll (All 3 with a 90% or higher) and 2 “Loco Leader” awards from each grade level.

The Loco Leader awards given by the teachers and given to students that they feel are Responsible, Respectful and Safe.

2ND GRADE … Front Row (left to right)— Paisleigh Groll, Kinslie Taylor. Back Row (left to right)—Faith Howell, Cooper Cretors, Maddy Smith.

3RD-6TH GRADE MONTHLY PRIZE WINNERS … Front Row (left to right) – Kelsey Strobel, Riley Abrams, Colton Smith, Sawyer Rosendaul, Gavriel Michael, Hunter Stahl, Declan Repp. Back Row (left to right) – Trinity Lane, Tristan Goucher, John Cromie, Hayden Keller, Kaydence O’Connor, Bailey Abrams.

3RD GRADE HONOR ROLL … Front Row (left to right) –Natalie Stantz, Hazel Maag, Quinn Shoup. Back Row (left to right) – Elli Fitzcharles, Jameson Frank, Jaxton Brancheau, Hunter Stahl.

4TH GRADE HONOR ROLL … (left to right)-Gracelynn Bauer, Lillian Owen, Lilly Wernsing.

5TH GRADE HONOR ROLL … (left to right)-Braxton Henry, Breelynn Shankster.

6TH GRADE HONOR ROLL … (left to right)-Rowan Brown, Aislinn McGee, Tyler Lockwood.

3RD GRADE LOCO LEADERS … (left to right)-Maci Thomas, Jaxton Brancheau.

4TH GRADE LOCO LEADERS … (left to right)-Nolan Gibbs, Kamille Burk, Tristan O’Donley.

5TH GRADE LOCO LEADERS … (left to right)-Braxton Henry, Cloey Harrington.

6TH GRADE LOCO LEADERS … (left to right)-Sessiey Underwood, Mason Brown.

BUSINESS SPONSOR OF THE QUARTER … Sessiey Underwood

BUSINESS SPONSOR OF THE MONTH … Malorie Rose.

KINDERGARTEN … Front Row (left to right)— Addison DeBruin, Emma Fitzcharles, Georgia Beavers. Back Row (left to right)—Ezekiel Bauer, Holden Cavill, Carter Saneholtz.

KINDERKLUB-PM … (left to right)—Michael Moor, Lillian Wells.

KINDERKLUB-AM … (left to right)—Grace Chamberlain, Rhylee Villanueva.

K-2 BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right)— Paisley Geren, Emme Waterston, Addysen Doner, Sophia Reeder, Wyatt Hamrick. Back Row (left to right)— Isaiah Reed, Alee Klender, Abel Hickman, Brody Clifford, Michael Davidson.