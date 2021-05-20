Montpelier Elementary School Recognizes Little Loco Leaders For April

KINDERGARTEN … Front Row (left to right)— Gary Barrett, Chris Harris, Sutton Rau, Alexx Belcher, Emma Custer, Hailey Cavazos.

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of April on April 29, 2021. The word of the month was “patience,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for waiting calming and respectfully their turn.

Students were taught by our school counselor, Ms. Anderson about what is means to be patient. Having patience isn’t always easy, but when you are patient, good things will happen. Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well.

The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, Kommon Kravings, Subway, Saneholtz-McKarns, Ring’s Pharmacy, Montpelier Academic Boosters, Elmo’s Pizza, and Lassus Handy Dandy.

3rd grade through 6th grade students are also recognized for their positive actions related to the word of the month. These students are given a ticket as a “Loco Leader” every time they are recognized by a staff member at the school.

At the end of each month, one student from each classroom is drawn and they are given a prize that is donated to the school by Subway, Kommon Kravings, and Saneholtz-McKarns.

FIRST GRADE … Front Row (left to right)— Karys Saneholtz, Maggie Oates, Carmen Saneholtz, Brayson Henry, Kinslie Taylor, Brantley Doan, Serena Morgan.

SECOND GRADE … Front Row (left to right)— Alizabeth Cromie, Cassandra Clark, Joss Cooley, Devonte Haynes, Slade Farley, Sophia Frisby.

K-2 BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right)— Lennan Shoup, Bailey Shankster, Kamryn Salazar, Juniper Daft. Back Row (left to right)— Colton Bishop, Eli Tressler, Jason Gearig, MaddyLynn Hoffman, Jaxon Funk, Abby Christenson.

3rd – 6th GRADE MONTHLY PRIZE WINNERS … Front Row (left to right) – Josh Hawkins, Kamille Burk, Alaina Tietsort, Jordan Brown, Will Friend, Dexter Kannel

Back Row (left to right) – Noah Sauceda, Mya Frisby, Azayah Black, Luke McCoy, Madyson Smith, Morgan Bechtol, Jenna Carroll.