Hilltop Schools Hold Senior Scholarship Night

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Row 1:Laurynn Wieland, Kodi Brenner, Arleigh VanArsdalen, Jaden Rising, Taryn Grant, Hannah Riley. Row 2: Chase Whitman, Connor Schlosser, Ethan Varney, Joe Reamsnyder, McKenna Wendorf. Row 3; Ethan Siebenaler, Breanna Harshman, Jadyn McClary, Ella Cummins, Tayler Bleikamp Missing from picture: Stephanie Moncaleano and Brody McNeal

Bleikamp, Tayler-West Unity Lion’s Club – $350; Northwest State Community College Presidential Scholarship – full tuition

Brenner, Kodi-Bryan Times Academic All-Star Team – $100; Omnibus Club – $300; West Unity Lion’s Club – $350; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500; Bill & Mary Hollingshead – $500; West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500; Carter Kissell Victor Mygant – $1,000 x 2 = $2,000; County North – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000; Impact Scholarship – $1,000; Horizon Award – $1,000; Housing Scholarship – $1,000 x 4 years = $4,000; Muskingum Academic Scholarship – $17,000 x 4 years = $68,000

Cummins, Ella– Ron & Larry Dean – $1,000; Archer Success – $1,000 x 4 years = $4,000; Ashland Legacy – $1,000 x 4 years = $4,000; Ashland University Scholarship – 1,000 x 4 years = $4,000; Ashbrook Scholars Program – $2,000 x 4 years = $8,000; Ashland Provost = $10,500 x 4 years = $42,000

Grant, Taryn-West Unity Lion’s Club – $350; Changing Lives Scholarship – $1,500 x 4 years = $6,000; Vermeer Charitable Foundation Scholarship – $2,000 x 4 years = $8,000; Northwest State Community College Presidential Scholarship – full tuition

Harshman, Breanna-Hilltop Music Boosters – $250; West Unity Lion’s Club – $350; West Unity Area Foundation – $1,000

McClary, Jadyn-Hilltop Music Boosters – $250; West Unity Lion’s Club – $350; Kiwanis Club – $750; Clark & Dorothy McLaughlin – $1,000

McNeal, Brody-University of Toledo Trustee Scholarship – $3,500 x 4 = $14,000; University of Toledo Academic Scholarship – $9,700 x 4 years = $38,800

Moncaleano, Stephanie-Americanism Test Winner – $100; Dick Yoh Memorial and Family Scholarship – $250; Carter Kissell Victor Mygant – $1,000 x 2 = $2,000; County North $2,000 x 4 = $8,000

Reamsnyder, Joseph-Americanism Test Winner – $100; Franklin B. Walters – $200; Hilltop Music Boosters – $500; Charles Sumner – $500; Williams County Pork Producers – $500; Williams County Fair Foundation – $1,000; Forest & Isabelle Wineland – $1,000; Forest & Elaine Lesnet Miseta – $2,500 x 4 = $10,000; Presidential Study Abroad Scholarship – $3,000 towards a study abroad; Emerging Ag Leaders Scholarship – $6,000; Professional Assistanceship – $3,200 x 2 = $6,400 in exchange for working in a Professor’s lab; Seevers Scholarship for $6,500 x 4 = $26,000; Honors Excellence Scholarship – $13,000 x 4 = $52,000

Riley, Hannah-Millcreek-West Unity Education Association – $250; Bob Sauder Sportsmanship Award – $250; American Red Cross – $500; Mary Suter Scholarship – $500; West Unity Area Foundation – $1,000; Kent State Scholarship – $2,500 x 4 = $10,000

Rising, Jaden-Church Women United – $250; West Unity Lion’s Club – $350; Northwest State Community College Presidential Scholarship – full tuition

Schlosser, Connor-Bob Sauder Sportsmanship Award – $250; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500; Three Arts Club – $500; Bowling Green State University Freshmen Scholarship – $2,500; County North – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000

Siebenaler, Ethan-Hilltop Music Boosters – $1,000; Music Talent Award – $4,000 x 4 = $16,000; Factuality Scholarship – $14,000 x 4 = $56,000

VanArsdalen, Arleigh-Nathan Ashenfelter – $250; American Red Cross – $250; Dick Yoh Memorial and Family Scholarship – $250; Omnibus Club – $300; Paul & Hilda Koch – $350; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500; University of Toledo Trustee Scholarship – $3,500 x 4 = $14,000

Varney, Ethan-West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500

Wendorf, McKenna-Church Women United – $250; Ethel Kellogg Scholarship – $400

Whitman, Chase-Nathan Ashenfelter – $250; Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500; Discover Defiance Scholarship – $1,000; Trustee Scholarship – $17,000 x 4 = $68,000

Wieland, Laurynn-Church Women United – $500; West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500; Williams County Farm Bureau Scholarship – $500; Ron & Larry Dean – $1,000; Allen Engineering Scholarship – $1,000 x 4 = $4,000; Out-of-State Scholarship – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000; Trine Distinguished Scholarship – $14,000 x 4 = $56,000

These students have earned just over $600,000! Congratulations!!