Montpelier First Presbyterian Church Welcomes Rev. Janet Desterhaft

By: Amy Wendt

On January 15th, 2023, the First Presbyterian Church of Montpelier, Ohio held an open house and potluck in honor of their new pastor, Rev. Janice Desterhaft.

Rev. Desterhaft, who moved to Northwest Ohio from Nebraska just over a week ago, had her first official day in the pulpit on Sunday as well.

Her first week in the area consisted of unpacking, attending meetings, and getting acquainted with her new community.

“My home and my office are both filled with boxes of things and I’m trying to make order out of chaos” laughed Rev. Desterhaft.

It’s fair to say that Desterhaft was born to minister. Her father is a retired Presbyterian pastor and her grandparents on both sides were missionaries in China where both of her parents were born.

When Janice was seven, the Desterhaft family moved to Iowa City where the University of Iowa is located.

Janice soon fell in love with all things Hawkeye and knew she had to attend college there, from which she graduated in 1988.

In the years to follow, Janice has devoted her life to serving God through working many years with emotionally disturbed youth. She also served four years as a 5th-grade teacher in Christian schools.

In 2005, Desterhaft graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary, over 50 years after her father was in the school’s second graduating class.

She has been an ordained Pastor for the Presbyterian Church USA since May 2010.

When not in the pulpit and serving her church and community, Rev. Desterhaft enjoys reading, writing, singing, playing volleyball, watching movies, playing board games, and especially the occasional cribbage game.

Rev. Desterhaft aspires “to just love the people in this church and in the community with the love of Christ.

Her goal is to “serve well with a sense of humor and share how this church can be an active part of what God is doing in the community.”

Rev. Desterhaft wants to share with the community, who Jesus is, and to help them grow in a relationship with Him.

The First Presbyterian Church of Montpelier holds weekly Sunday services at 10:30 am at 114 W Washington St, Montpelier.

You can find more information about the congregation at https://www.montpelierfirstpresbyterian.org/.

Amy can be reached at amy@thevillagereporter.com