Montpelier High School Class Of 1985 Celebrates 40th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CLASS REUNION … The Montpelier High School Class of 1985 gathered to celebrate its 40th reunion, marking four decades of friendship, memories, and shared experiences. Alumni came together for an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and reconnection. The celebration began with a sit-down dinner at JJ Winns in Holiday City, OH, where classmates enjoyed a warm atmosphere and hearty conversation. Following dinner, the festivities continued with an after-hours party at 18A in Montpelier, OH, providing the perfect setting for music, mingling, and reminiscing about high school days. Front Row (L-R): Deidre Donaldson-Paschke, Chris (Schlosser) Minor, Greta (Geesey) DeGroff, Dorinda (Thorp) Keifer, Amy Faunce 2nd Row (L-R): Michelle (Long) Ramsey, Brenda Long, Becky (Counts) Freese, Cricket (Tourney) Green, Brad Bumb, Jerry Teats Back Row (L-R): Becky (McKelvey) Eisel, Anders Lindqvist, Rod Brandt, Teresa (Myers) Herlein, Tammy Gibbs, Bob Kimble, Kent Adams, Ron Handy.