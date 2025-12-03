Swanton Village Council Race Gets New Winner

By: Jesse Davis

Following the release of updated results from both Fulton and Lucas Counties, Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe reported incumbent Councilman Patrick Messenger has been unseated by challenger Deacon Dzierzawski.

At the council’s last meeting, Toeppe said Fulton County finalized its numbers on November 19, showing an increase in the number of votes for Dzierzawski and putting him ahead of Messenger by two votes.

He said the final Lucas County tallies came in just prior to the council meeting, showing no change to the results there.

“So that suggests that the fourth seat on council will be going to Deacon Dzierzawski. He’ll be taking office in January,” Toeppe said.

Messenger was not present at the meeting, and no reason was provided for his absence.

The next regular meeting of the Swanton Village Council will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 15, at 219 Chestnut Street.