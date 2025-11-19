Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Donates To Share Foundation

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DONATION … Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary presented a $1,000 donation to the CHWC-Share Foundation during the Nov. 10th meeting at the hospital. Shown at the check presentation, from left to right are Auxiliary Jr. Past President Linda Dilworth, Sara Dye-Volunteer Coordinator & Community Health Improvement Lead-Bryan Hospital, Shannon Newell-Montpelier Hospital Director of Nursing and guest speaker, and Auxiliary President Elaine Willibey. The auxiliary’s annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program is Sunday, Dec. 7th at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier. Memorial angels & luminaries dedicated to departed loved ones are available by contacting Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696, by Nov. 30th.

PRESS RELEASE – Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary presented a $1,000 donation to the CHWC-Share Foundation on Monday afternoon, Nov. 10th during the general meeting at Parkview-Montpelier Hospital conference room.

Auxiliary President Elaine Willibey opened the meeting leading all in the auxiliary prayer. Receiving the donation on behalf of the foundation were Shannon Newell, RN, BSN, Director of Nursing at Parkview-Montpelier Hospital. and Sara Dye, Volunteer Coordinator & Community Health Improvement Lead, Parkview-Bryan Hospital.

The Share Foundation annually contributes $75,000 to $150,000 to hospital patients applying for assistance to pay their medical bills. The auxiliary donation is designated to assist only Montpelier Hospital patients.

As guest speaker, Shannon gave an update on the local hospital which has capacity for 25 bed patients and provides rehabilitation services for many inpatients.

The Continuing Care Program (formerly called “swing bed program” is being expanded for rehab inpatients. The average number of outpatient infusion patients is 200-300 per month.

In the past year, the number of acute inpatients at Montpelier has doubled, serving as many total patients as Bryan Hospital.

Parkview Montpelier hospital accepts coverage by many insurance companies, except for Anthem-Medicare and Medicaid for inpatient skilled patients.

Emergency care, x-ray, lab, respiratory therapy, outpatient therapy and sleep services continue to be available at the Montpelier facility.

Currently the hospital is working on providing transportation for patients transferred to another facility such as Bryan. A paramedic is required to accompany these patients and may not always be available.

Parkview-Bryan Hospital presently has an interim cardiologist but is currently working on contracting with an in-house cardiology group. Plans also include expansion of specialist services, such as more orthopedists.

At the program’s conclusion, an appreciation gift from the auxiliary was presented to Shannon. President Willibey then conducted the auxiliary’s business meeting.

Roll call was answered to “What kind of pie do you like for Thanksgiving?”. Thought for the day was “Earn your success on service to others, not at the expense of others” by H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Correspondence included a thank you from Pioneer Community Church Women and letter from long-time member Mary Ann Morrison of Fitzgerald, GA.

Auxiliary Vice President Lynn Watson was thanked for her donation of a portable speaker system. New life members recognized were Elaine Willibey, Lynn Watson, Carol Eriksen, Jean Darby, Linda Dilworth, and Lauri Rupp.

Changes to the auxiliary by-laws were approved. Patient favors for each month were scheduled by auxiliary members, with Jean Scott in charge for November.

Members can order pink smocks by contacting Treasurer Joyce Schelling. The auxiliary collected donations of items from members for the Montpelier Hospital patient activity cart.

A display promoting the auxiliary was manned by President Elaine and Treasurer Joyce at the “Harvest of Sweets Walk” , sponsored by Montpelier Chamber of Commerce, Sat., Oct. 25 at one of the stops at Cookies On Demand.

Plans are complete for the annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program, sponsored by Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary.

This event is free and open to the public on Sunday, Dec. 7th at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Washington St., Montpelier.

Bill Priest will serve as master of ceremonies with Rev. Marc Lapointe of St. John’s Lutheran Church offering the invocation and benediction, Rev. Jan Desterhaft delivering the message, Jim & Nancy Gallehue providing special music on flutes, and Kay Briner as organist.

The memorial roster listing names of departed loved ones will be read. Light refreshments will be served following the program.

In conjunction with “Lighting the Way to Christmas” program, memorial angels and luminaries dedicated to deceased loved ones are available for a small donation and may be ordered by contacting Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696, before Nov. 30th.

Names of these loved ones will be included in the memorial roster at the memorial program Dec. 7th. Memorial angels will be available for pickup at the memorial program. Luminaries will be displayed during the Christmas season at the entrance to Parkview-Montpelier Hospital.

Jean Darby is chairman of the auxiliary’s committee organizing Christmas treats for Montpelier Hospital staff.

Sara Dye, auxiliary liaison, reported that donations will be taken for the “Blessing Tree” during the Christmas season at Bryan Hospital. This will benefit families of Four County Career Center students in need.

The next auxiliary general meeting is scheduled Monday, Dec. 8th with a noon luncheon in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier.

The meal will be catered for $15.00 per person–menu: grilled chicken with mushroom & herb cream sauce, red potatoes, green beans and apple crisp. Reservations are required by contacting Jr. Past President Linda Dilworth ph: 419-490-6964 as soon as possible.

Members are asked to bring Christmas cards for Hospital Staff Card Shower and paper products for the local Helping Hands Food Pantry. Speaker will be Kyle Brigle, Williams County EMS Chief. Roll call will be “What is your favorite Christmas theme?”.