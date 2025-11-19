Fulton County Board Of DD Expands Community Awareness & Implementation Of Blue Envelope Program

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities is proud to announce strong community engagement and growing local implementation of the Blue Envelope Program which is an initiative designed to improve communication and reduce anxiety during interactions between individuals with developmental disabilities and law enforcement.

Over the past several weeks, the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities has worked closely with first responders, individuals served, families, providers, schools, and community partners, to ensure broad understanding and effective use of the program’s tools. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

One recent example came from Delta Police Chief Sam Chappell (above), who reached out to express his strong support and commitment to implementing the Blue Envelope Program within his department.

His proactive engagement reinforces the shared community goal of creating safer, more informed interactions for all.

Lincoln Irelan attended the meeting as well and offered valuable insight into how the program can reduce anxiety and make encounters with officers more accessible and reassuring.

To further expand awareness, representatives from the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities also attended the Fulton County First Responders agencies in mid-October to provide information, answer questions, and encourage collaboration among local safety agencies.

The Blue Envelope Program is supported statewide by the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council and developed in partnership with organizations including the Southern Ohio Council of Governments.

This free and voluntary program provides tools that help drivers with developmental disabilities communicate clearly during traffic stops and other interactions with law enforcement.

Program components include a blue envelope to store important documents, a discreet car decal, a wallet card for use in the community, and simple guidance to help both drivers and officers communicate calmly and clearly.

“We are grateful for the strong community partnerships that help programs like this thrive,” said Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Robin Shepherd, noting the widespread interest and collaboration already taking place.

“The Blue Envelope Program is one more way we can promote safety, understanding, and meaningful support for individuals with developmental disabilities in Fulton County.”

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities looks forward to continuing this outreach and working with community members and first responders to ensure the program is available and accessible to all who may benefit.