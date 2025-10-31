Montpelier Junior Baylee Davis Enlists In Ohio Army National Guard, Earns Full College Scholarship

PRESS RELEASE – Montpelier High School junior Baylee Davis has taken a bold step toward her future, officially enlisting in the Ohio Army National Guard on October 27.

Davis’s initiative and commitment stand out, as she begins her service immediately rather than entering the traditional Delayed Entry Program.

While continuing her studies as a high school junior, Davis will participate in monthly drills with the National Guard, gaining valuable experience and training.

By the time she graduates, she will already have completed two years of her service contract.

In addition to serving her community and state—responding to needs such as natural disasters—Davis will also benefit from the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program.

This opportunity provides 100% college tuition coverage at any state-funded college, trade school, or university in Ohio.

Davis’s achievement is a testament to her dedication and the strong support of local schools that celebrate student successes. Her story serves as an inspiration to fellow students and the Montpelier community.

For more information on the Ohio Army National Guard and its scholarship opportunities, visit the official website or contact a local recruiter.