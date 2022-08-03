Montpelier Library 1000 Books Before Kindergarten & 100 Books Before High School Graduation

READING MILESTONE … On Wednesday, July 28, the Montpelier Public Library hosted a ceremony recognizing individuals who had completed the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten or the 100 Books Before High School programs. Katy Brancheau, who is a High School Language Arts teacher and involved in the E3 Program at the Montpelier Exempted Village Schools, was the keynote speaker. Her inspiring words described the reader as an adventurer with the opportunity to make new friends such as a big red dog or a family of bears. Individuals recognized included Olivia Kannel, Oliver Kline-Parker, Dexter Kannel, Alexis Killian, Tucker Harrington and Maizie Gilcher. Pictured is Mr. Tucker Harrington.

 

