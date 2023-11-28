Close Menu
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
The Village Reporter
Montpelier Elementary Honors Little Loco Leaders For November

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
KK AM … Front Row – Cruz Muehlfeld, Aeliana Handshoe.

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of November on

November 16, 2023. The word of the month was “thankful,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for demonstrating the traits of thankfulness.

Students were taught by our school counselor, Ms. Anderson, how by their actions, they can show they are thankful.  Some of the ways they can show they are thankful are by using their manners, following expectations, helping out when they can, and recognizing people they are thankful for.

Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well. The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, Subway, and McDonald’s.

KK PM … Front Row – Callie Siler, Willow Wolff.
KINDERGARTEN … Front Row – Maddox Dingus, Celica Lewis, Vesper Rosendaul, Lillian Bell. Back Row – Zyanna Swank, Wilder Souza.
FIRST GRADE … Front Row – Layla Smith, Dakota James, Piper Smith, Abel Aeschliman. Back Row – Zaedyn Alvarado, Kimber Whitman, Braxton Moore.
SECOND GRADE … Front Row – Addison DeBruin, Grazlynn DeLong, Georgia Beavers, Gary Barrett. Back Row – Aiden Parsons, Kellen Snow, Brantley Hammill.
K-2 BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row – Roger, Felisha Milana, Adey Clark, Noah Cromie, Holden Whitaker, Eden Saneholtz. Back Row – Landyn Ruelas, Emmie -Alice Rodriguez, Parker Stoy, Maddox Dingus, Georgia Beavers.

 

