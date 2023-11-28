Montpelier Elementary Honors Little Loco Leaders For November

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of November on

November 16, 2023. The word of the month was “thankful,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for demonstrating the traits of thankfulness.

Students were taught by our school counselor, Ms. Anderson, how by their actions, they can show they are thankful. Some of the ways they can show they are thankful are by using their manners, following expectations, helping out when they can, and recognizing people they are thankful for.

Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well. The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, Subway, and McDonald’s.