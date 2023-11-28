Franklin Bowman (2000 – 2023)

(Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Franklin A. Bowman, age 23, of Paulding, Ohio, tragically died in a trailer fire on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 23, 2023. He was a graduate of Wauseon High School.

Franklin A. Bowman was born on November 5, 2000, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Carrie L (Cronk) Ore.

Franklin is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Carrie and Morgan Ore; sisters, Alyssa Spangler and Alexis May, and brother, Bentley May and maternal grandfather, Theodore Cronk, all of Montpelier; aunts, Theodora (Matthew) Smith, of Bryan and Barbara (Kelly) Brandstetter, of Hardyville, Kentucky and cousins, Christina (Tyler) England, of Tennessee and Gabrielle Lusk, Jacob Howard, Gracelynn Hoffman, Kira Hoffman and Memphis Lusk, all of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Linda Cronk.

A celebration of Franklin’s life will be held at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family requests memorial donations to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506, to help with the unexpected funeral expenses.

