Montpelier Moose Installs New President & Treasurer



ELECTION OF NEW PRESIDENT & TREASURER … Special installation ceremonies were held Thursday evening, July 10th by Montpelier Moose Lodge 312, following election of a new president and treasurer. Shown from left to right are new President Denny Bishop, Administrator & Past Governor Patrick Thorp who served as Installing Officer, and new Treasurer Travis Creek. Congratulations to these two new officers who will serve through April 30, 2025. Regular lodge meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays each month at 7:00 p.m., preceded by officers meetings at 6:30 p.m. Moose Legion meetings are held the second Wednesday each month at 6:00 p.m. for those holding the Moose Legion Service Degree. All lodge members are welcome to attend lodge meetings. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)