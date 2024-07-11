Ohio Author Presentation At The Montpelier Public Library

Terry W. Ervin, an Ohio fantasy and sci-fi author, will be making a special appearance at the Montpelier Library (216 E Main Street) on July 25 at 5:30 p.m., with light snacks and refreshments beginning at 5:00 p.m.

His presentation will cover all elements of “Being an Author,” including the writing process, finding a publisher, working with editors, and finding a cover artist. The library’s Teen Advisory group made it possible for this event to be free for all.

There is no registration or library card required to attend. This presentation is geared towards tweens, teens, and adults, although anyone is welcome to attend! Call the Montpelier Library at 419-485-3287 with any questions regarding the event.