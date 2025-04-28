Montpelier Moose Lodge 312 Holds Installation New Officers

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

OFFICERS FOR 2025-2026 … Installation of officers for Montpelier Moose Lodge 312 was held Wednesday, April 23rd during the regular lodge meeting. These new officers assume their duties effective May 1st. Retiring President Denny Bishop conducted the installation ceremony. Shown are the new officers for the 2025-26 lodge year, from left to right: front row—Treasurer Travis Creek, Vice President Sandra Kimpel, President Joe Beebe, Administrator Patrick Thorp and Chaplain Gary Russell; back row—Jr. Past President Denny Bishop, 3-year Trustee Bob Rios, 1-year Trustee John Chapin, and 2-year Trustee Ellen Gearhart. Congratulations to these new officers and best wishes for a successful year! Members are encouraged to attend Lodge meetings the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the east meeting room, preceded by officers’ meetings at 6:30 p.m. Donations from the lodge are made on a regular basis through Moose Charities to Mooseheart “The Child City” in Illinois, Moosehaven “The City of Contentment” retirement center in Florida and the local community.