Fulton County Ohio Democratic Party Hosting Pro-Democracy Rally

PRESS RELEASE – On May 3, 2025, the Fulton County Democratic Party will host a Pro-Democracy Rally in on the corner of Shoop and Airport Highway from noon-4 p.m. to stand against threats to democratic values and advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The event will feature a protest, speeches and pizza, bringing together residents from across the region to advocate for equality and justice.

“This event is a call to action for everyone who believes in the power of diversity and the strength it brings to our community,” said Brian Von Wert The Pro-Democracy Rally is free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their families and friends to join in this important conversation. For more information, please contact Brian Von Wert at 409-350-4987 or visit www.mobilize.us/fultoncountydemocraticparty/event.