Close Menu
Friday, November 6
Login
News

MONTPELIER PARK BOARD: Shade Structures, Sidewalks Planned For Founders Park

By No Comments2 Mins Read

The Montpelier Parks and Recreation Board met Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, to approve a plan for additional sidewalks at Founders Park, while moving forward with the shade structure project.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts